Notice of June 23, 2026 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a County Board of Equalization meeting in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on June 23rd, 2026, at 9:15 AM, for the purpose approving tax roll corrections, 2026 over/under report, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. The meeting will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: June 17, 2026

ZNEZ