Notice of Joint Public Hearing on Proposed Property Tax Increases – Antelope County

NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX INCREASES

Public notice is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1633, that a representative of the following political subdivisions will meet on the 21st day of September 2023 at 6:01 PM, at the Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse for the purpose of conducting a joint public hearing to obtain public input on a property tax increase proposed by the subdivisions:

Antelope County, 402.887.4410, property tax requested: ($8,724,064.99)

City of Elgin, 402.843.5822, property tax requested: ($199,980.00)

City of Neligh, 402.887.4066 property tax requested: ($621,227.77)

Said meeting is open to the public. Accommodations for the disabled are available upon request. Please contact the Antelope County Clerk at 402.887.4410 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting if accommodations are required.

There is no item on the agenda for this joint public meeting other than discussion of each political subdivision’s intent to increase its property tax request by a percentage greater than the “allowable growth percentage” defined in § 77-1633. The political subdivisions shall make their presentations in the order listed above.

PUBLISH: September 13, 2023

ZNEZ