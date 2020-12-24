Notice of Incorportation-JnS Enterprises Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

JnS Enterprises Inc. a corporation, shall engage in any lawful business for which a corporation may be formed under the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act. The aggregate number of shares which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is 100 shares of common stock, with the par value of $0.001 per share. Perpetual existence commenced on November 16 2020 when Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Secretary of State. Affairs are to be conducted by the Board of Directors and officers authorized by the Bylaws and the Board. The registered office of the corporation is 53151 845 Rd, Tilden, NE 68781 and the registered agent at such address is Joseph D. Tegeler. The name and street address of the incorporator is LegalZoom.com, Inc., 101 N. Brand Blvd., 10th Floor, Glendale, CA 91203.

PUBLISH: December 23 & 30, 2020 & January 6, 2021

