Notice of Amendment, 3 AB Farms, LLC

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that 3 AB FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The registered agent is Aaron W. Anderson. The street and mailing address of the registered agent and designated office is 500 North Street, Elgin, NE 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska; and for all other purposes authorized by law, to the same extent as natural persons might or could do. The limited liability company was initially formed on December 11, 2019, as EAT – 3 A FARMS, LLC and then amended to 3 AB FARMS, LLC on March 10, 2026, and has perpetual existence. Its affairs shall be conducted by the Members pursuant to the Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.

PUBLISH: June 17, 24 & July 1, 2026

ZNEZ