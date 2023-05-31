Notice – Estate of Sylvester G. Starman

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF SYLVESTER G. STARMAN, DECEASED. BOOK PR 23 PAGE 16
Notice is hereby given that on May 23, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent and that Robert J. Starman whose address is 15605 Gertrude Street, Omaha, NE 68136, was informally appointed by the Registrar as the Personal Representative of this Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 31, 2023, or be forever barred.
Bernard L. McNary
Attorney for the Personal
Representative
Linda Mitchell
Registrar
PUBLISH: May 31, June 7 & 14, 2023
ZNEZ