Notice – Estate of Sylvester G. Starman

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF SYLVESTER G. STARMAN, DECEASED. BOOK PR 23 PAGE 16

Notice is hereby given that on May 23, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent and that Robert J. Starman whose address is 15605 Gertrude Street, Omaha, NE 68136, was informally appointed by the Registrar as the Personal Representative of this Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 31, 2023, or be forever barred.

Bernard L. McNary

Attorney for the Personal

Representative

Linda Mitchell

Registrar

PUBLISH: May 31, June 7 & 14, 2023

ZNEZ