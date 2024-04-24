Notice: Estate of Randall E. Pedersen, Deceased

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF RANDALL E.

PEDERSEN, DECEASED

CASE NO. PR24-6

Notice is hereby given that on April 1, 2024 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Nancy A. Pedersen, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 17, 2024 or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Registrar

Galen E. Stehlik, #15578

Stehlik Law Firm, PC, LLO

P.O. Box 400

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308) 675-4035

galen.stehlik@stehliklawfirm.com

PUBLISH: April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024

