Notice: Estate of Randall E. Pedersen, Deceased

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RANDALL E.
PEDERSEN, DECEASED
CASE NO. PR24-6
Notice is hereby given that on April 1, 2024 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Nancy A. Pedersen, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 17, 2024 or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Registrar
Galen E. Stehlik, #15578
Stehlik Law Firm, PC, LLO
P.O. Box 400
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308) 675-4035
galen.stehlik@stehliklawfirm.com
PUBLISH: April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024
ZNEZ