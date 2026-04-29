NOTICE

Estate of MARCELLA M.

SCHILTMEYER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on April 22, 2026, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR26- 13, James B. Schiltmeyer, whose mailing address is 84146 524th Ave., Elgin, NE 68636, and Robert J. Schiltmeyer, whose mailing address is 52136 835 Rd., Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 28, 2026 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: April 29, May 6 & 13, 2026

ZNEZ