Notice, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month. The first Tuesday meeting starts at 9:00 a.m., and the second Tuesday meeting starts at 8:00 a.m., unless there is a holiday or election day, then the meeting will be held on the previous day of business at the same time in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Commissioner Meeting Room. The method designated by the Antelope County Board to provide reasonable advance publicized notice will be published in the Antelope County News, The Elgin Review, and The Summerland Advocate Messenger. In case of refusal, neglect, or inability of the newspaper to publish the notice, the Antelope County Board will (i) post such notice on its website, if available, (ii) request the newspaper submit a post on a statewide website, if available, established and maintained as a repository for such notices by a majority of Nebraska newspapers, and (iii) post such notice in a conspicuous public place in such County’s jurisdiction.

PUBLISH: July 29, 2026

ZNEZ