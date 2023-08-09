New teachers coming to Elgin schools

By Olivia Klein

Student intern

Elgin Public Schools and Pope John/St. Boniface Schools all hired new teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

New to Elgin Public are Melissa Buller, Tabetha Jurgens-Frank, JoAnne Olson, and Taylor Sanne.

Melissa Buller is from Neligh and was hired to fill the 5th grade teaching position and will also teach 4th, 5th, and 6th grade math. These positions were previously held by Crystal Borer. She has had a couple of years of teaching experience at Norfolk Public Schools.

Tabetha Jurgens-Frank was hired to fill the preschool teaching position, previously held by Sue Vanis. She has had a few years of experience in the preschool classroom and taught 6th grade at Summerland last year.

Joann Olson was hired to be the K-12 Resource teacher. This position was previously held by Haley Stamp-Kaup. Mrs. Olson has had previous experience as a paraprofessional.

The last new hire for Elgin Public is Taylor Sanne. She was hired to fill the 2nd grade teaching position that was previously held by Elizabeth Selting. This is her first year teaching as she graduated from Wayne State College last year.

New support staff members at EPS this year are paraprofessionals’ Baylee Ostransky and Julie Thiessen; custodian Denny Murray; and librarian/para/preschool bus driver Teresa Schindler.

Pope John/St. Boniface

Joining staff at Pope John are Casondra Anderson and Anne VanWinkle. Casondra Anderson was hired to fill the 1st grade teaching position that was previously held by Marin Schindler.

Mrs. Anderson previously taught at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in York and was a substitute teacher. Originally from Petersburg, she earned her degree from Wayne State College. She is a former graduate of Pope John Central Catholic.

Anne Van Winkle was hired to teach high school math. This position was previously held by Bill Heelan and, most recently, Anne Meis.