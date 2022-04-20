More teens face judge for Neligh break-ins in March

Christopher Robinett, 19, and Trinity Graham, 18, both of Neligh, and Harley Snyder, 19, of Oakdale appeared in the Antelope County courtroom April 6 on allegations related to March 21 break-ins at two Neligh Main Street businesses.

Each is charged with two Class 2A felony counts of burglary and a Class 4 felony theft charge. The Honorable Donna Taylor set preliminary hearings for April 20.

Robinett, appearing beside Antelope County public defender Melissa Figueroa, requested bond reduction. Taylor reduced his $50,000, 10% cash, bond to $25,000, 10%. He was remanded to the custody of Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore, pending posting bond. To read the full story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.