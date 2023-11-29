Mitchell earns recognition as top clerk magistrate

Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, Mike Heavican, presented Judicial Branch Recognition Awards to individuals and team members on November 20, 2023, during the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s 15th annual recognition event.

The Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate Award was presented to Elgin’s Linda Mitchell, District 7, Antelope County.

“It was a huge honor to receive this award. I have to credit all clerk magistrates and their staff to be such great people to work with. I also have great judges to work with,” she told The Elgin Review.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review.