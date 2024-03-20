Merle Frank Dinslage, 77

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Merle Dinslage
Merle Dinslage

Merle Frank Dinslage, age 77, went to heaven in his Husker shirt on March 11, 2024. He left just as he would have wanted doing what he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Papillion Gun Club on Friday, March 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Merle had many passions. Family, friends, hunting, fishing, traveling & telling stories. He was the glue that brought family and friends together. He was very proud of all of the years he worked at Western Electric & the connections he made with people throughout his career.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; his children, Beth (Kevin), Troy, Marc, Cali (Corey); and his grandchildren, Zach, Jared, Grant, Gaby, Cade, Jena and Ella; his siblings, Bruce (Mary Jo), Carole (Lindsay), Pam (Kev), Lisa (Al); nieces and nephews and friends loved him deeply and will miss him greatly. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Leora Dinslage.