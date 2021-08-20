Meis re-elected to new 3-year term on Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) held an election in July for board members in Districts 1 and 3, while the District 6 candidate ran unopposed. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

Rural Elgin resident Anne Meis was reelected to District 1 which consists of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce Counties. She defeated Brandon Rosberg of Bloomfield.

Others elected were Ruth Ready of Scribner, District 3, and Larry Tonniges of Utica, District 6. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.