Marin Schindler, 29, passes following cancer battle

Marin E. Schindler, 29 of Elgin, NE passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, NE, following a hard-fought three-year battle with a rare blood cancer known as Erdheim Chester Disease

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Fr. John Norman and Fr. Joseph Sund officiating, and overflow seating in the church basement. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.

Marin Elizabeth Schindler, daughter of Gene Heithoff and Colleen (Borer) Rossow was born September 9, 1994, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE. She grew up the youngest of four children on a farm east of Elgin, NE. She loved playing outside on the farm and feeding all the stray cats that came around. Her siblings were always very special to her. She would beg her older sister, Merridie, to let her sleep with her each night, and would follow her brothers around the farm copying the mischief they were getting into. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended St. Boniface Elementary School and during her years at Pope John High School, Marin was involved in volleyball, dance, school musicals and track. She and her 4 X 800 meter relay team earned the opportunity to compete at state track. She graduated in 2013 and continued her education at Wayne State College where she studied Early Childhood Education, earning her degree in 2016. She returned to St. Boniface Elementary School to student-teach and then become the 1st grade teacher. She loved her job and looked forward to going to work every day, shaping the minds of our youth while sharing her faith.

On April 29, 2017, Marin married her high school sweetheart, Kevin John Schindler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. The couple was blessed with two beautiful children: Mylah and Klayton. Marin adored spending time with her husband Kevin and their children and enjoyed baking, running, and going on family walks. She loved crafting and decorating their home, and was always working on an idea for her next project or remodel. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed going with Kevin and the kids to check his deer cameras. She knew how much deer hunting meant to Kevin so she made sure to provide him the time to go each fall and didn’t complain about the amount of time he was gone looking for the perfect buck. Springtime meant planting flowers and hunting down her treasured lilacs to savor their unique smell when they bloomed. During the summer months she enjoyed having play dates with her friends and their kids, spending time with family and friends at county fairs, and taking Mylah and Klayton outside to play and swim in their baby pool. Most summer nights Marin and Kevin made it a priority to eat supper together on the front porch after the kids went to sleep, with the baby monitor by their side. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She found joy in Christmas decorations, Hallmark Christmas movies, Christmas music, Christmas baking, making chocolates, and the beautiful white snow.

She loved being a wife, mom, and teacher. She was a devoted Christian and put her faith first in her life. She was the sweetest person who never complained, while showing compassion and gratitude every single day. She lived to serve others, and to be the best mother and wife that she could be.

Marin leaves behind her husband Kevin Schindler of Elgin, NE; two children: Mylah and Klayton Schindler of Elgin, NE; father: Gene Heithoff of Elgin, NE; mother: Colleen (Tim) Rossow of Newman Grove, NE; sister: Merridie (Josh) Kaup of Fullerton, NE; brothers: Derek Heithoff of Grand Island, NE; Dylan (Meghan) Heithoff of Blue Springs, MO; parents-in-law: Ken “Earl” and Julie Schindler of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law: Meghan (Danny) Veik of Elgin, NE; grandmothers: Jenelda Dittrich of Elgin, NE and Susan Borer of Petersburg, NE; nephews: Chase and Caden Veik of Elgin, NE; George and Otto Heithoff of Blue Springs, MO; along with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded by her grandfathers: Gerald Borer and Raymond Heithoff; her uncle Don; and her unborn child.