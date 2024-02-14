Luettel chosen to receive NSAA Champions award

Just one season into her tenure as head of the EPPJ Wolfpack volleyball program, Jordynn Luettel has made her mark in the program.

The Nebraska School Activities Association last week announced 24 recipients for the 2023-2024 Champions for Coaches award.

Twenty-four coaches across the state were recognized with the award, designed to honor active coaches who go above and beyond for kids and the community.

Students, administrators, parents/guardians, and community members were encouraged to nominate coaches that have made a significant impact in their school and community.

The Elgin Review has learned that Coach Luettel received 14 nominations for this award, many believed to have come from team members during the 2023 volleyball season.

It was a special season for the Wolfpack as they posted a 28-7 record and advanced to the Class D-1 State Tournament for just the second time in Wolfpack history.

And, for the second time, finished third in the state tournament, adding a new trophy to the trophy cases at EPS and PJCC schools.

Contacted after the announcement was made, Luettel (from her home in nearby Petersburg) shared her joy at receiving the award.

“This recognition means so much to me. I obviously love winning and coaching a successful team, but that’s not why I got into coaching. My biggest mentors in my life have been my coaches, my managers, my parents who instilled some of the most important life lessons – to believe in your abilities, have confidence, know you might get knocked down, but you are not knocked out.”

She said life, like sports, is not going to go your way all of the time, but how you respond to that matters.

“I want to be that mentor and make that impact on the athletes I work with. To me this recognition gives me faith that I am heading in the right direction,” Luettel said.