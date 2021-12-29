Local/area students among 2021 December college graduates

By Skylar Reestman

Student intern

A number of local students earned diplomas at college graduation exercises during December. Among them were:

University of Nebraska-Kearney

Former Pope John XXIII student Gracie Bullock of Neligh earned a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Brooke Ritterbush of Petersburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education majoring in elementary education.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Pope John XXIII graduate Chad Bode of Elgin graduated from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Charlie Brockhaus of Elgin graduated from the College of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.

Devyn Kallhoff of Neligh graduated from the College of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Scott Ketteler of Petersburg graduated from the College of Education and Human Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences

Former Pope John graduate Mallory Pochop finished her Graduate Studies with a Master of Science.

Wayne State College

Erin Beckman, former Pope John XXIII student from Elgin, graduated with Bachelor of Arts in English Language Arts Education 7-12.

Former Elgin Public Schools graduate Dylan Behnk of Elgin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education PK-12, and a minor in Coaching.

Natilee Payne of Neligh graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in Early Childhood Education PK-3, and Reading/Writing PK-6

Ronald Beacom of Neligh graduated with specialist in Education for school administration and educational leadership.

Kylie Thiele of Clearwater graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-grade 3 non-certified and a minor in public and global health, and biology.

Pope John graduate Cole Preister of Petersburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in human services.