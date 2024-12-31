Lady Wolfpack charged past Boyd County

ELGIN — Back to full strength, coming off a loss earlier in the week, Elgin Public-Pope John made quick work of the Boyd County girls Saturday afternoon.

Making eight treys in the first half, Elgin went on to defeat the Lady Spartans 61 to 20.

The Wolfpack, having suffered a one-sided loss Tuesday, came back with one of their best efforts so far in December. “I said yesterday (Friday), I wanted a lot of pressure … and they responded,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the victory. “I wanted to see the fire that we had in Wausa.”

The Wolfpack’s sixth victory of the season featured an offense firing on all cylinders in the first half. In the first five minutes of the game, the Wolfpack connected on five treys, two by Kate Furstenau and one apiece from Callie Heithoff, Trissa Russell and Braelyn Martinsen to lead 21 to six.

Hitting from outside opened up the inside for Mady Kurpgeweit. Back-to-back baskets by Kurpgeweit made the score 41 to 10 midway through the second quarter.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review.