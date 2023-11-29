Kuhlman’s lets her voice be heard at Talladega

“Drivers, start your engines!”

Four words which are synonomous with NASCAR racing.

For Elgin High School graduate Amanda Kuhlman, they are words she’s become used to.

As the marketing activation manager for Love’s Travel Stops. she’s been with the company for 17 years and in this role for 10 years. The position has taken her to some of the biggest sporting events in the country.

“My team manages all our sports marketing sponsorships including NASCAR, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football, International Finals Rodeo, and Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball. We also manage marketing events and hospitality around these sponsorships.”

Earlier this year, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, she had the distinct honor of speaking those famous words before the start of the NASCAR race.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review.