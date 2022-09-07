JVs top Burwell, ‘C’ win two matches

BURWELL — The Wolfpack JV defeated Burwell Tuesday night by the scores 13-25, 25-14 and 15-8.

The team reported 14 kills in the match, led by Kayton Zwingman with 4, Kaitey Schumacher and Keyera Eisenhauer three apiece, Natalie Burenheide two, Callie Heithoff and Camry Kittelson one apiece.

Schumacher and Heithoff each had seven set assists in the match.

Brooklyn Meis and Camry Kittelson each had two ace serves, Abriel VonBonn, Heithoff and Zwingman each had one.

Kittelson topped the team in serve receive with 14, Meis had nine and Schumacher had eight. Burenheide had two solo blocks, Heithoff and Eisenhauer each had one.

Meis led the team in serve receive with six, Zwingman had five. For the final score turn to this week’s Elgin Review.