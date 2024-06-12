June bloodmobile to be held this Friday, June 14

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Elgin this Friday, June 14.

The bloodmobile will be located at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall from the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood types are needed to address the shortage which occurs this time of year.

To schedule a time to give blood on that day, contact Pope John XXIII Junior-Senior High School at (402) 843-5325. The bloodmobile helps raise funds for scholarships for Pope John students. A limited number of walk-ins may also be able to give blood.