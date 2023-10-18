Joseph “Joe” Grosserode, 95

Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph “Joe” Grosserode, age 95 of Tilden will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Reverend Pat Nields will be celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service followed by a Rosary.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Joe died Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, with his family by his side.

Joseph Henry “Joe” Grosserode, son of Hubert and Josephine (McKeever) was born on his parent’s farm in Tilden, Nebraska on June 13, 1928. He attended first grade at Victor Hill, located seven miles south and four and a half miles west of Tilden. Joe then attended school in Battle Creek, graduating in 1946.

On October 19, 1950, Joe was united in marriage to Marcella “Sally” Thelen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Randolph.

In 1951, Joe entered the United States Army and served his country until January 1953. He was a member of the Seventh Calvary and Company and served in Korea and a year in northern Japan. He returned home after he was discharged.

Joe first farmed north of Battle Creek, then north of Tilden for three years and south of Tilden for three years, and the next forty years were spent farming south of Oakdale. He enjoyed raising livestock, horses, sheep, cattle, hogs, crops, and children.

Joe also worked at the sale barns in Tilden, Neligh, and Elgin. He worked as a clerk for Crabtree Auction of Brunswick. He measured land for ASCS Soil Conservation Service for nine years. Joe served on the Antelope County Fair Board.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Joe and Sally enjoyed square dancing.

Joe is survived by his children, Tom (Carla) Grosserode of Norfolk, Don (Diane) Grosserode of Oakdale, Phil (Joy) Grosserode of Livingston, Montana, Mary Weich of Norfolk, Howard Grosserode of Tilden, Glen (Tammy) Grosserode of Tilden, and Loren (Shelly) Grosserode of Neligh; daughter-in-law, Linda Grosserode of Oakdale; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; special friend, Devon Kuether of Tilden; and sisters, Katherine Bussey of Battle Creek, Lucille Staskwietz of Lincoln, Jane Moppin of Tilden, and Mary Harvey of California; and sister-in-law, Joyce Grosserode of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Josephine; wife, Sally; son, Randy; son-in-law, Gary Weich; one brother, Bill; and one sister, Margaret Morrow.