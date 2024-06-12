Joan M. Childers, 83, of Elgin, NE passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 10, 2024, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. John Norman, Deacon Logan Hepp and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment will followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Joan Marie Childers was born on October 24, 1940, in Clearwater, NE. She was one of 10 children of Edward Henry and Mary Angela (Thiele) Moser. She attended the local country school before going to Clearwater Public School and graduating in 1958. Following high school Joan went to Creighton University and Wayne State College where she obtained her teaching certificate. On June 2, 1962, Joan married the love of her life, James E. Childers, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, NE. From this union Joan was blessed with three children. The couple made their home on a farm west of Elgin where they raised their family. Joan taught country school, helped Jim on the farm, and took care of the household.

Joan was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin, NE. She was a member of the St. Boniface Altar Society where she has served as president in the past. She was very active in the Pope John School Development Committee and served on the St. Boniface School Board. Joan was a member and served as president at the Antelope Country Club. She also enjoyed cooking, golfing, going to her grandchildren’s activities, going shopping, bowling league, and traveling. She took great pride in taking care of all her loved ones and spending quality time with them. She made things look so easy when it came to keeping her house immaculate, cooking, baking, sewing, along with helping on the farm and in her community.

Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years: Jim Childers of Elgin, NE; two children: Douglas (Brenda) Childers of Champaign, IL; Stephanie (fiancé Scott Morrow) Krause of Westminster, CO; daughter-in-law: Michelle Childers of Elgin, NE; nine grandchildren: Andrew (Kristin) Childers of Elgin, NE; Kyle (Cassie) Childers of Elgin, NE; Curtis (Rhe’Ann) Childers of Battle Creek, NE; Tyler (Chelsi) Childers of Elgin, NE; Morgan (Blake) Walters of O’Neil, NE; Brooke (Ryan) Erhard of Chicago, IL; Austin (Morgan) Childers of Greensboro, NC; Alex Krause of Lincoln, NE; Lindsay Krause of Omaha, NE; 11 great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Raymond (Sally) Moser of Norfolk, NE; Lois Preusser of Omaha, NE; Dolores Brown of Ellenton, Florida; Don (Vicki) Moser of Elgin, NE; Mary Ellen (Eamon) Lacy of Sunnyvale, CA; Barbara Moser of Phoenix, AZ; John (Teena) Moser of Clearwater, NE; Margaret (Jim) McIntyre of Edgewater, FL; Edward (Sandy) Moser of Clearwater, NE; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law on Jim’s side; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.