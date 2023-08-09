It’s ‘Back to School’ time once again

School-age students have enjoyed numerous activities associated with summer. That’s all about to change next week with the start of the 2023/2024 school year at Elgin schools.

The first ‘doors’ to open will be at Pope John/St. Boniface schools. The first day of classes will be Wednesday, August 16. There will be a 1 p.m. dismissal that day.

The first full of day of classes will be Thursday, Aug. 17.

Prior to that, ‘Back to School Night’ will be Monday evening, Aug. 14. Following a 5 p.m. Mass, students can bring their supplies to the school beginning at 6 p.m. A parent’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by a family grill out on the school lawn.

EPS starts Thursday

Thursday, Aug. 17 will mark the first day of classes at Elgin Public Schools.

School will start at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss at 1 p.m. that day. Morning preschool will be from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Afternoon preschool will start on Monday, August 21.

The first full day of classes will be Friday, Aug. 18. School hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 3:43 p.m. for 7-12 grades, 8:15 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. for K-6 grades. Morning preschool will be held each day 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Afternoon preschool will be Monday thru Thursdays 1 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served, starting the first day of school (see the ad for meal prices in this week’s newspaper).

A ‘Back to School’ open house will be held Wednesday night, Aug. 16, in the school gym starting at 6:30 p.m.