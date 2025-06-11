Henn chosen for volleyball all-star game at Norfolk

NORFOLK — “Volleyball Day in Norfolk” will take place on Friday, June 13, and feature a pair of familiar faces.

Wolfpack record-setting middle hitter Chloe Henn and her Coach Jordynn Luettel will be together again at the all-star game to be played outside at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Baseball Field in Norfolk. The all star game will begin at 4 p.m.

Joining Luettel and Henn on the ‘Dark’ team will be:

Izzy Hollatz – Clarkson-Leigh

Brandi Helzer – Oakland-Craig

Sophie Humphrey – Battle Creek

Brynn Settje – Clarkson-Leigh

Lydia Robertson – Summerland

Bailey Hochstein – Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jessica Black – Elkhorn Valley

Annabelle Barlow – O’Neill St. Marys; and Assistant Coach – Kay Raabe of Wisner-Pilger.

Members of the ‘light’ team, coached by Madeline Gideon of Guardian Angels CC & Julie Kvols of Laurel Concord Coleridge, are:

Claudia Riggert – Pierce

Skylar Scholting – Pierce

Olivia Hupp – Stanton

Sami Wemhoff – Battle Creek

Baylee Settje – Clarkson-Leigh

Jade Bayer – Howells-Dodge

Melayna McGregor – Hartington Cedar Catholic

Alli Brown – Wakefield

Addison Stewart – Ponca

Admission will be collected at the entrance with adults costing $7, children $5 and anyone age five and under will be admitted free.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.