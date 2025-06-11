Henn chosen for volleyball all-star game at Norfolk

NORFOLK — “Volleyball Day in Norfolk” will take place on Friday, June 13, and feature a pair of familiar faces.
Wolfpack record-setting middle hitter Chloe Henn and her Coach Jordynn Luettel will be together again at the all-star game to be played outside at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Baseball Field in Norfolk. The all star game will begin at 4 p.m.
Joining Luettel and Henn on the ‘Dark’ team will be:
Izzy Hollatz – Clarkson-Leigh
Brandi Helzer – Oakland-Craig
Sophie Humphrey – Battle Creek
Brynn Settje – Clarkson-Leigh
Lydia Robertson – Summerland
Bailey Hochstein – Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jessica Black – Elkhorn Valley
Annabelle Barlow – O’Neill St. Marys; and Assistant Coach – Kay Raabe of Wisner-Pilger.
Members of the ‘light’ team, coached by Madeline Gideon of Guardian Angels CC & Julie Kvols of Laurel Concord Coleridge, are:
Claudia Riggert – Pierce
Skylar Scholting – Pierce
Olivia Hupp – Stanton
Sami Wemhoff – Battle Creek
Baylee Settje – Clarkson-Leigh
Jade Bayer – Howells-Dodge
Melayna McGregor – Hartington Cedar Catholic
Alli Brown – Wakefield
Addison Stewart – Ponca
Admission will be collected at the entrance with adults costing $7, children $5 and anyone age five and under will be admitted free.
