ELGIN — Having sent two wrestlers to the State Wrestling Tournament last season, Wolfpack Head Coach Mike Zegers is hoping to take more to Omaha this year.

“As a whole, we are young and us coaches are excited about what we have (boys and girls),” Zegers said last week.

The 2023/24 wrestling season begins this Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invite.

It’s there that seven EPPJ wrestlers will begin the season.

