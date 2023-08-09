‘Helping Hand’ award given to Trina Pelster

Saturday night was a time for recognition at the 98th annual Wheeler County Fair.

During a ceremony prior to the start of that evening’s rodeo, Trina Pelster was recognized as recipient of the 2023 Herb Mignery ‘Helping Hand’ Award.

She was there to accept the award along with her family.

A longtime member of Wheeler County, she is no stranger to hard work, according to information shared with the public.

She was the group leader of the Beaver Valley 4-H Club for over 20 years and had organized and distributed the yearly community birthday calendar for many years. She can most often be found in the livestock barn at county fair time, working behind the scenes to help her children, nieces and nephews with last minute finalizations to their projects. She has given many current and future 4-Hers the opportunity to enjoy the fair experience with always having a lamb or goat available for Pee-Wee showmanship.

Mrs. Pelster manages the Wheeler Central Alumni, ensuring each graduate gets an invitation the the annual alumni banquet. A member of the WC Class of ’92, she organizes the alumni scholarship for current graduates. She is the ‘go to’ person for keeping the booster club going. She’s known for giving her time to make trips for supplies and preparing food for sporting events as well as helping organize post prom.

She has served on the 4-H council, church boards and has sponsored numerous State FFA trips to Lincoln.

Most importantly, she takes charge when something needs to be done and is always willing to help where needed. She is one to put others before herself without expecting anything in return. Trina and her husband Randy reside in Wheeler County. Together they have six children, Morgan, Andrea, Brenden, Logan, MaKenna and their angel baby Corbin.