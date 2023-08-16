Having fun to raise funds for a good cause

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Sunday was a fun day for many in Elgin who participated in the rescue squad fundraiser at the park. Donning fire gear to take part in the water fights were (l-r): Cassie Schindler, Emily Heithoff and Lacy Bottorf.
First runner to cross the finish line in the 5K race was Corbin Kinney, a 2023 graduate of Elgin High School.
