Having fun to raise funds for a good cause By Lynell Morgan - August 16, 2023 Sunday was a fun day for many in Elgin who participated in the rescue squad fundraiser at the park. Donning fire gear to take part in the water fights were (l-r): Cassie Schindler, Emily Heithoff and Lacy Bottorf. First runner to cross the finish line in the 5K race was Corbin Kinney, a 2023 graduate of Elgin High School.