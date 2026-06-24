Gary Lee Tuttle, 91

Gary Lee Tuttle, originally of Laurel, Nebraska, joined his Wife, Grandson, Sister, Mother, Father and countless friends and family members in heaven early the morning of March 24th.

Gary was a high school and college athlete, playing football for the Wayne State Wildcats in the late 1950’s. He taught high school math, including in Elgin where he met the love of his life and future wife Colleen Sullivan.

In the 1970s and 80s he sold Josten’s class rings to high schools in Northeast Nebraska, where he and Colleen raised four sons in Norfolk. Gary and Colleen moved to Riverside Lakes in Waterloo, NE in 1989 where they served their community and made innumerable friends. Later, the Tuttle’s moved to Springfield, NE where they continued to serve in their church and at the local library.

Gary’s life was embodied by his love of his family, his friends, his Huskers, and the sales profession. A lifelong salesman,

Gary finished his career with the State of Nebraska Department of Tourism in 2023 at the age of 86. His devotion to his profession and the State was the subject of an article in the Omaha World Herald Midlands section titled, “Selling Nebraska to the westbound wayfarers.” Writer Richard Piersol, Business Editor, began, “On a glorious early summer morning, you could see Gary Tuttle as the sun itself, making the day.” Gary spent his final days in the Immanuel communities in Papillion and Northeast Omaha, where he was well-taken care of and loved.

Gary’s positive spirit and (usually) humorous comments will be missed by his four Sons, Daughter-In-Law, six Grandchildren, Brother and Sister-in-law, four Nieces, friends and other family members, and all those he interacted with.

Gary was preceded in death by his Wife, Colleen, his Parents, Walter and Fern Tuttle, his Grandson Adam, and his sister Joanne (Tuttle) Lubberstedt. Due to the geographic spread of the family and Gary’s love of Independence Day, services will be held around the Fourth of July.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on June 30, 2026, at Springfield First United Methodist Church in Springfield.

A memorial service at the church is scheduled for July 1, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. The Inurnment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on July 8 at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Light lunch to follow at the Laurel Community Center.

Memorials may be given to the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main St, Springfield. NE 68059.

Condolences may be mailed to The Tuttle Family at P.O. Box 71, Waterloo, NE 68069.