Four vehicles, two accidents but just one person injured

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore called it a “first.”

Just as most in our community were arriving for work or headed to school, two two-vehicle accidents linked together by location occurred north of Elgin.

The call came into the sheriff’s office at 7:58 a.m.. Moore said the first accident occurred when Lloyd Meis, driving a 2005 Mitsubishi was headed northbound and about to turn onto 521 Avenue. As he yielded for an approaching semi-trailer truck, Moore said a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by Cassandra Schrad came up from behind and, seeing Meis’ vehicle, attempted to avoid it, but made contact. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, each sustaining minor damage, the sheriff said.

The second accident occurred when Shawn Robertson of Tilden, also traveling north bound, saw the Schrad/Meis collision. Moore said she hit her brakes which locked up causing the vehicle to go out of control. The vehicle, belonging to Red Bull Trucking (RBT) of Norfolk, collided the front of the semi being driven by Ricky R. Mosel of Plainview and owned by Bahr Trucking LLC out of Osmond.

Moore said the RBT vehicle was hit a second time as it spun under the trailer (a liquid fertilizer trailer which just happened to be empty). The impact, the sheriff said, from hitting the back duals caused the semi-trailer to flip on its side, blocking both lanes of Highway 14. The RBT vehicle was totaled, Moore said, the semi-trailer truck sustained a “guess-timate” of $20,000.

Robertson was transported by the Elgin Rescue Squad to Antelope Memorial Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

