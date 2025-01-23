FFA Speakers Qualify for State

Elgin FFA members turned in outstanding efforts last week at the District LDE competition at West Holt High School. According to FFA Julia Schwartz, members have been practicing for months for a one-time shot at qualifying for the State FFA Contest. Three qualifed for state in what Schwartz considers the hardest FFA district in the state. They were: Kayton Zwingman, Cooperative Speaking; Sydney Niewohner, Discovery Speaking; and Makenna Mortiboy, FFA Creed Speaking. Alternates for state are Gentry Zwingman and Libby Evans. “All the kids did well!” Schwartz said.

