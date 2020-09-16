FFA Labor Auction to be at conclusion of EPPJ-CWC game

The annual Elgin FFA Labor Auction will be held this Friday night, Sept. 18, at the conclusion of the Wolfpack v. Chambers/Wheeler Central football game.

FFA members on the auction block are:

Seniors — Natalie Bauer, Harlie Bode, Layne Bullock Alyssa Burenheide, Theanna Dunn, Marissa Preister, Jordan Lindgren, Kirsten Krebs and Allyson Selting.

Juniors — Kali Dworak, Lexi Bode, Emily Mlnarik, Colton Wright and Thomas Warnke.

Sophomores — Sharon Bartak, Carter Beckman, Taylynne Charf, David Durre, Austin Good, Ethan Hinkle, Paiton Hoefer, William Heilhecker, Collin Lindgren, Cale Kinney and Camryn Pelster.

Freshmen — Nick Anderson, Baylee Busteed, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brian Heithoff, Samuel Hemenway, Blake Henn, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking, Brenna Martinsen, Dylon Parks and Gage Thiessen.

Buyers will receive eight hours of work from the student.

If unable to attend, contact FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz (402-843-2455) to leave a bid or a donation.

Money from the auction support chapter activities and student leadership development throughout the year.

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Park in Neligh.

Organizer Jeanie Juracek said due to the changing regulations within the corona-virus pandemic, this will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice.

Recipients will remain in their vehicles and our volunteers will load the food for them. There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location.

The 8th annual Elgin Show & Shine for cars, pickup and bikes will be held Sunday, Sept. 13 on the south side of the city park.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a lunch stand on the premises.

In charge of the show is Duane Esau. The event is sponsored by the Elgin Community Club, Antelope Memorial Hospital, Jonny Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Neligh Auto Parts and DJ Lawn Care.

Also on that day in Elgin City Park, the third annual Treasures in the Park product show will be hosted by Elgin’s Young N’ Lively

The event will feature local crafters, makers and home-based businesses.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information on the vendors who will be participating on that day, see the ad on Page 11.

Elgin Public School announced Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27, that due to COVID-19 potential risk and, on the recommendation of the North Central District Health Department, ALL staff and students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade will be required to wear masks at ALL times (including riding the school bus) until further notice.

The announcement was made by School Secretary Paula Jensen.

The 38th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee will be held on August 21-23, at Charlie’s Park located west of Petersburg. The event is sponsored by the Rae Valley Heritage Association.

The Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District was notified that it will receive $23,750 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the “Development and Implementation of Residual Soil Nitrate Sampling in the Upper Elkhorn NRD for Groundwater Nitrate Reduction” project.

The Trust Board announced funding for the project at its meeting on June 11 in Lincoln. The project is one of the 118 projects receiving $20,000,000 in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year. Of these, 73 were new applications and 45 are carry-over projects.

Located in the upper reaches of the Elkhorn River, the Upper Elkhorn Natral Resources District (UENRD) has been dedicated to increasing education of agricultural producers and increasing the implementation of best management practices. To further this effort, the UENRD has initiated a deep soil sampling program designed to analyze for residual soil nitrate after harvest. The data from this analysis will then be shared with the producer by the staff agronomist. The UENRD will work with the producers utilizing this data to help implement more efficient and economical best management practices on their fields. With the objective of reducing residual nitrogen in the soil to minimize leaching, this project is a vital step forward in stabilizing and eventually reducing nitrate levels in UENRD groundwater.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $328 million in grants to over 2,300 projects across the state. Anyone – citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses – can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska. The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to preserve, protect and restore our natural resources for future generations.

The Elgin Community Club, working with the City of Elgin, is seeking financial help to buy new street lights to be placed along and adja-cent to Second Avenue.

The lights are reminiscent of the ones which lined the streets of Elgin back in the 1930s. Street lights can be sponsored for $3,500, or contributions of $1,000 or more will be accepted. Any donation amount would be welcome. A dedication event will be held in the coming months to recognize donors.

Donations may be made to Elgin Pride of Place. Mail or drop off at the Bank of Elgin, 101 N. 2nd Street, P.O. Box 379, Elgin, NE 68636. Organizers are hoping to have all donations received on or before August 1, 2020.

A new era has begun for Elgin Public School.

On July 1, Michael Brockhaus took over as new superintendent of School District #18. Hired several months ago, he takes the place of Dan Polk who, in December 2019, announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year (June 30).

Brockhaus, who comes to EPS from Sidney, NE, will take part in his first meeting of the school Board on Thursday, July 9. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room of the high school.

A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.

Due to COVID-19 and the shortened softball seasion, there will be no Shari Schiltmeyer Scholarship Fund Bake Sale this year.

Kim Fangman said anyone wishing to make a donation to the scholarship fund can send it to her at 1160 225th Avenue, Petersburg, NE 68652.

“If you would like a pie, I will make it upon request. You can call me at (402) 843-0152.

“Thank you for your support in the past and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of four additional cases in the district.

Spokesperson Carol Doolittle said two new cases were reported for Holt County, one new case for Rock County and one new case and one new recovery for Knox County. Through case investigations, the cases are deemed to be from community spread.

All close contacts have been identified and contacted. Community spread means that the source from the spread of the illness is unknown.

Community spread is present throughout the district and residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing may be difficult, and practice good hand hygiene.

Case count update as of 6/22/2020 Monday at 3 p.m.: 40 total cases and 29 recoveries.

In Antelope County, eight cases have been reported and all have recovered. This marks the fifth week in a row there have been no new cases in the county.

No new COVID-19 cases, for the fourth week in a row in Antelope County, but two new positive cases have been found in Knox County, according to NCDHD.

The first case, through contact investigations has been deemed to be from community spread. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. The second case is currently under investigation. Contacts in this case have been identified and asked to quarantine. Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community, as community spread is present in the county.

The next testing events will be June 19th and 20th 8 am-12 pm in O’Neill at the Holt County Roads Department. Clinics will also take place at the Valentine Fire Hall June 21st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and June 22nd from 8 a.m. – 12 noon.

Residents can sign up now at www.testnebraska.com.

To sign up for a Test Nebraska event please visit the Test Nebraska website.

The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish.

Click the START NOW button at the top to begin and complete the questions to the best of your knowledge.

NCDHD encourages district residents to sign up if they have previously tried and not met qualifications and would still like a test.

Directions to the clinic site will be available based on the clinic you select.

Please save or print the QR code that is generated after scheduling and bring this with you to the clinic.

For the third week in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Antelope County last week.

NCDHD spokesperson Carol Doolittle said last week all eight positive cases of COVID-19 in Antelope County have recovered.

Residents should not become complacent. Continue to remain cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, she said continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others and please wear a mask while in public settings.

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners are now accepting applications for the Clerk of the District Court.

The opening was created by the resignation last month of Judith Cole who had held the position for many years.

Applications will be accepted til 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31. After that time, applications will be reviewed on June 2 and interviews held before the commissioners appoint a person to fill out the remainder of Cole’s term. Applicants must be a registered voter in, and a resident of Antelope County.

The current term of office for the clerk of the district court, ends on January 5, 2023. The 2020 annual salary for this elected office is $55,583.94. Health insurance and retirement benefits are available.

Some positive news for softball and baseball players in Elgin, across the county and state. Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday afternoon that softball and baseball teams can begin to practice on June 1. The first games will take place on June 18. Practices and games will be conducted under several safety restrictions due to the pandemic. Guidelines will include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs, and players will not be allowed to use dugouts. Despite the guidelines, it will be great to see ball games again!

With just one week before the Nebraska Primary Election, it appears fewer people will be going to the polls, instead opting to cast absentee ballots.

Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne said Monday 1985 absentee ballot applications for the 2020 Primary Election have been logged at the county clerk’s office.

That number is nearly double the number from just two years ago (1059) and higher than four years ago (1,570).

Mailed and in-person early voting ballots must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on May 12.

Voters can check the status of their early voting ballot on www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.

For more information, contact Payne in the county clerk’s office.

Due to pandemic concerns, the Secretary of State’s office realizes that there may be voters who will not want to vote at a polling location on Primary Election Day, Tuesday May 12. Because of that, county residents can apply for an Early Voting Ballot Application form.

Applications need to be sent to the Antelope County Election Office, PO Box 26, Neligh.

May 1 will be the last day to request a ballot to be mailed out. Mailed and in-person early voting ballots must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on May 12. Voters can check the status of their early voting ballot on www.ne.gov/go/votercheck. For more information, contact Election Commissioner Lisa Payne in the county clerk’s office.

Antelope County Clerk of the District Court Judith Cole has announced that she will be retiring later this year.

In a letter to the Antelope County Commissioners, she said she will be stepping down from the position on June 30. “It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve the residents of Antelope County,” she said in the letter.

The commissioners will, this summer, accept applications, conduct interviews and appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of her term.

The District #18 Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday night, April 15.

According to school officials, the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Past meetings have been held in the distance learning room at the high school, but no decision has been made yet on which room in the school complex will be used for the meeting to accommodate social distancing at a minimum of six feet.

Among the items likely to be discussed will be when and where to hold graduation since, due to the pandemic, there can be no school events through the end of May. Graduation this year was to have been held May 9.

The meeting is open to the public.

Plans are being formulated, which hopefully will never have to be implemented, for an outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Antelope County.

At an emergency meeting of the Antelope County Commissioners Wednesday afternoon (March 18), Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore shared details of plans being formulated.

He told the board that he is working with Antelope Memorial Hospital CEO Diane Carlin to develop a plan should the need for beds for patients exceed the number currently at the hospital.

Moore said plans are being designed to utilize the building at the Antelope County Fairgrounds as a makeshift hospital. Cots are available, Moore said, and runners would be available from the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, should the need arise.

“We want to be ahead of it,” Moore said. He said necessary items could be purchased with money out of the jail fund, if necessary. He said, working with others, they want to set up a plan so they’re not scrambling should the pandemic strike the county in numbers which overwhelm the hospital.

The most critical patients would be kept at the hospital, with others at the fairgrounds should there be a need in the coming months, the sheriff told the commissioners.

To date, there have been zero cases of the Coronavirus reported in Antelope County.

The Pope John paper drive scheduled for Saturday morning, March 21 has been postponed.

According to organizers, no new date has been set yet.

Held several times throughout the year, the paper drive serves as a fundraiser.

Those in the Francis and Isidore Houses are in charge of the project.

Contact persons are:

Clearwater, Rural St. John, and Ewing — Lane Bartak — (402-394-1733)

Petersburg and Raeville — Marissa Preister — (402-843-8838)

Elgin — Ashtyn Meis — (402-843-5401) or Sister Pat — (402-843-5461)

Neligh — Conor Ramold — (402-929-3103)

Items to be collected are newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper, magazines, slick papers and mailings, only flattened cereal boxes, etc. of that quality. Please note, if at all possible, please have papers bagged (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on March 21 or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than March 20, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The date for Elgin Summer Ball sign-up was announced by organizer Kim Fangman.

Sign-up for baseball and softball players will take place on March 11, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Elgin.

Contact Fangman at 402.843.0152 for more infor-mation.

Farmers & Merchants Bank announced Monday it will be opening its 12th location in the former Ericson State Bank building at 427 Central Ave in Ericson, Nebraska. The Bank already has plans in place to create a seamless transition for the community.

“We’re a small-town bank and the needs of our customers and communities are always our top priority,” said Gerry Dunlap, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants Bank. “We have very high standards when it comes to customer service. Above and beyond is what we do every day.”

It is a positive turn of events for the town of Ericson. Ericson State Bank employees will be retained, so customers will continue to see familiar faces when they walk in the door. In addition, Farmers & Merchants Bank has assumed all of the deposits of Ericson State Bank, which means all insured deposits are safe.

The new ownership will bring excellent customer service, helpful financial products and advice, plus online banking and advanced mobile technology to the community. Farmers & Merchants Bank offerings will include 20-year fixed-rate real estate loans and competitive checking account options. Our easy-to-use Mobile Banking App allows customers to deposit checks with a smartphone, transfer money from debit card to debit card or to an account at another bank, and to “turn off” a debit card for security reasons. All in all, the acquisition is a win-win for Ericson!

“If you have any questions or concerns, we’re here for you,” Gerry said.

emphasized. “We are proud to be a part of Ericson and already feel welcomed.” Farmers & Merchants Bank is a family-owned, chartered institution with a rich history going back to the M.W. Dunlap family in 1921. Rooted in Nebraska, it is a financial cornerstone of many of our state’s fine communities.

Farmers & Merchants Bankis based out of Milford, NE.

Burgers For Food. It’s the name of the Knights of Columbus 2020 Helping Hands Project.

Elgin Knights will be holding a special event to raise funds for the project. This Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elgin KC Hall, Knights will be serving locally-grown beef burgers and mouth-watering Brew City fries.

Just bring some non-perishable food items which will be donated to local food pantries. Those attending can also make a free will donation if they wish.

For senior citizens wishing to attend, free rides to the KC Hall and back home are available by calling (402) 843-2413.

A new chairman has been chosen to lead the Antelope County Board of Commissioners.

During a reorganization meeting held Jan. 14, commissioners elected Charlie Henery to serve in that capacity, replacing Dean Smith who held the position just three months. Smith moved up from vice chairman in October following the recall of Commissioners Tom Borer and Allan Bentley.

Elected as vice chairman was Regina Krebs who was appointed to the board in November, filling the position previously held by Borer.

Catholic Schools Week is being observed at Pope John/St. Boniface Schools next week.

St. Boniface Elementary and Pope John students will host an appreciation soup luncheon for local businesses on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the KC Hall.

With Christmas around the corner, package volume is at a high level.

According to a spokes-person from the Elgin Post Office, route carriers are in full speed mode and, in the office, they are utilizing lobby parcel lockers as much as possible but they are limited.

So to help postal patrons with their busy schedules, here is a reminder of the hours the Elgin Post Office is open to serve the public:

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Mail packages and envelopes early to ensure they arrive before Christmas.

As part of the 2017 Boone County Big Give, the Boone County Historical Society will hold an open house at the Boone County Museum, located at the entrance to the Fairgrounds in Albion, on Friday Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Pat Boilesen will present The History of Christmas Carols at 1:30 p.m. and there will be live musical entertainment provided by Mary Channer Paul, Paradise and Jim Jarosz starting at 3 p.m.

The Boone County Historical Society is raising funds through the 2017 Big Give to pay for a new storage shed. This shed will allow the museum to store tables, chairs, unused display cases, etc. outside of the main museum buildings, thereby creating more space in these buildings for historical displays.

Anyone having questions may contact Pat Boilesen at (402)741-0006 or Paul Hosford at (402)395-6727.

The Elgin Community Club will hold its’ monthly regular meeting next week.

The meeting will be held Monday evening, Nov. 27, at the Elgin Community Center.

Social will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m.

To RSVP for the evening meal, contact Lynell at (402) 843-5500 by 10 a.m. Monday morning.

allows the breathing tube to be placed on the first try 93.6% of the time. Success on the first attempt is vital, because it is closely linked with better results for patients.

“We’re grateful to Valero Renewables for their generosity,” said Wooden. “They’ve helped make sure we have the best equipment possible to care for our patients.”

“At Valero Renewables, we value the chance to give back to our community,” said Plant Manager Andy Roberts. “We’re happy to support BCHC’s efforts to care for the people who work and live in our area.”

Valero Renewables is known for their generosity and community support. They also fund BCHC’s Reach Out and Read program, which makes books free to local children.

Financial Aid Night for area seniors and their parents will be Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the media center at Wheeler Central High School.

EducationQuest will give a short presentation and answer questions about college financial aid. FAFSA information will also be presented.

A supper paid through the Access to College Grant will begin in the media center at 5:45 p.m., according to Dawn Erickson.

A number of Elgin area residents were without power for close to three hours Sunday.

A power outage Sunday morning was caused by a bird (dove) that got into the substation west of Elgin and made contact and “blew” three high side fuses, according to a spokesperson from Elkhorn Rural Public Power District.

The blown fuses shut down the substation at about 10:20 a.m. A crew was on the scene and restored power at about 1 p.m.

Altogether, 298 customers were affected by the power outage.

dispatched at approximately 8:20 a.m. to a location just west of the intersection of 526 Avenue and 865 Road, one mile west, one mile north and one-quarter of a mile west of the Brunswick spur on Highway 20.

Pronounced dead at the scene, as the result of a loader accident, was Jason Gutz of Osmond.

The Antelope County Attorney’s office has ordered an autopsy as the investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

The Antelope County Tire Amnesty event is currently underway. It will run from now through July 8 at the Neligh Tree Dump. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any Antelope County resident/farmer can dispose of car, truck or tractor tires. Tire Dealers are excluded from participating in this event.

Semis & short trucks will need to be weighed and have a scale ticket to participate. Persons with questions should call (402) 929-3994.