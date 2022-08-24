Excitement building for ’22 EPPJ football team

By
Lynell Morgan
-
EPPJ Wolfpack football team Elgin Nebraska Antelope County news Elgin Review 2022 9237 6 col cmyk
Ready to start the season are the 2022 Wolfpack football team. Members are (front row, l-r): Collin Lindgren, David Durre, Jack Wemhoff, Cale Kinney, Paiton Hoefer, Ethan Hinkle, Carter Beckman, Linus Borer, William Heilhecker and Austin Good. Second row: Manager Evin Pelster, Kellan Hoefer, Taylor Beckman, Dylon Lueking, Gage Thiessen, Sam Hemenway, Blake Henn, Nick Anderson, Dylon Parks, Kaeden Schwarting and Dylan Kolm. Middle row: Manager Michael Selting, Aiden Klein, Trey Rittscher, Isaac Hemenway, Karson Kallhoff, Jarek Erickson, Kaiden Bode, Landyn Veik, Grady Drueke and Ticen Sparr. Back row: Managers Brayden Burenheide and Gavin Kallhoff, Ass't. Coach Matt Euse, Ass't. Coach Nick Heithoff, Ass't. Coach Kyle Kallhoff, Head Coach Greg Wemhoff, managers Max Henn and Justice Blecher.

ELGIN — On a cold November night, we last saw the Wolfpack under the lights coming up one game short of a trip to the D2 State Championship game.

That loss to Sandhills/Thedford, as bitter as it may have been to the players, coaches and fans, may have lit a fire in this year’s team as there’s unfinished business to tend to.

Elgin Public-Pope John enters the 2022 season as one of the biggest (in terms of numbers) of the Class D2 schools AND (in the eyes of many) one of the best teams in the state.

There’s a quiet optimism that everything the team sets out to do this season can be accomplished, every deficit on the scoreboard can be overcome whether at home or on the road. Why? Because the players on the team did it when it counted most last season. They went on the road in the opening round of the playoffs and defeated O’Neill St. Mary’s, they fell behind by double-digits then rallied to rout Bloomfield, then made the season’s longest road trip to Johnson where they took down Johnson-Brock.

All but one starter from last year’s team returns this season. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.