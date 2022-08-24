Excitement building for ’22 EPPJ football team

ELGIN — On a cold November night, we last saw the Wolfpack under the lights coming up one game short of a trip to the D2 State Championship game.

That loss to Sandhills/Thedford, as bitter as it may have been to the players, coaches and fans, may have lit a fire in this year’s team as there’s unfinished business to tend to.

Elgin Public-Pope John enters the 2022 season as one of the biggest (in terms of numbers) of the Class D2 schools AND (in the eyes of many) one of the best teams in the state.

There’s a quiet optimism that everything the team sets out to do this season can be accomplished, every deficit on the scoreboard can be overcome whether at home or on the road. Why? Because the players on the team did it when it counted most last season. They went on the road in the opening round of the playoffs and defeated O’Neill St. Mary’s, they fell behind by double-digits then rallied to rout Bloomfield, then made the season’s longest road trip to Johnson where they took down Johnson-Brock.

All but one starter from last year’s team returns this season. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.