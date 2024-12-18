Evans takes first; Chessmore records pins at Wood River

WOOD RIVER — Two wrestling tournaments so far, two trips to the medal stand for EPPJ wrestler Libby Evans.

Having qualified for the state tournament in her freshman season, Evans appears to have picked up where she left off last year.

On Saturday, competing at the Wood River Invitational, the sophomore claimed a gold medal in the 190-pound division.

Evans ‘pinned’ her way to a gold medal. In three contested matches on the match, Evans pinned Briana Gutierrez (Grand Island High) and Keori Surrency (Grand Island Central Catholic) to reach the finals.

In the championship match, Evans pinned GICC’s Leslie Garcia in 2:48.

Although not placing in the tournament, Wolfpack Jayda Chessmore picked up another pin on the young season.

In her third match of the day, he pinned Bryanna Ixcot (Schuyler) in 4:25.

