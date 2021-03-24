EPS speech team earns seven state medals

The Elgin Public Speech Team took five speech team members to state and returned with seven medals.

Of their three qualifying events, two made finals and medalled. The OID of Theanna Dunn, William Heilhecker, Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good and Baylee Busteed earned 4th place in D2. Dunn and Heilhecker brought home the 6th place medals in D2 Duet Acting.

Heilhecker received a Superior Rating for his Entertainment Speech that just missed qualifying for finals by a few points.

The coaches were thrilled with the day’s results.

“It was nice to see the kids bring home some hardware from this trip. You never know what can happen when you get to state. We’ve got a young team, so we just wanted them to have a great experience. William was triple entered at state as a sophomore and brought home two medals. Theanna was double entered, and was able to finish out her senior year earning two state medals. Jack and Austin earned their first state medals as sophomores, and Baylee earned her first as a freshman. That’s kind of a big deal.”

The 11-member speech team will bid farewell to two seniors: Dunn and Jordan Lindgren.

“We can’t say enough about Jordan and Theanna. They have been great kids to work with and have been terrific leaders for our program. They have played an important role in our program over the past few years, and they will be missed.”