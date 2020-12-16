EPPJ wrestlers shine at Summerland Invite

CLEARWATER — Wolfpack wrestlers brought home two gold medals Thursday, competing at the Summerland Bobcat Invite. Normally held in February, the tournament was moved up this year

Carter Beckman and Isabella Smidt each won their weight classes. Beckman won three of his four matches by pin. Smidt pinned both of her opponents. Other EPPJ wrestlers who competed and placed were: To read more results from the Summerland Invite turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.