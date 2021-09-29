EPPJ tops Cougars 26 to 6

ELGIN — On a night when Central Valley ‘sold out’ to stop the Wolfpack’s running game, EPPJ found a different way to win.

Quarterback Paiton Hoefer tossed four touchdown passes and the Wolfpack defense shut out the Cougars for the final three quarters of the game as EPPJ won 26 to 6.

In winning the game, the Wolfpack produced a 65-point turn around from one year ago when the Cougars won 61 to 15.

Coach Greg Wemhoff said the point spread could easily be explained. “They were really good last year,” he said, “and we got better this year. Our kids are gaining confidence and as we go, we’re becoming a good football team … I thought our kids played really well and I’m very proud of their efforts tonight.”

On their first possession of the game, the Wolfpack marched 67 yards in eight plays. With the ball on the Cougars’ 31-yard line, Hoefer connected with sophomore Blake Henn in the right flat and he was headed to the endzone for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Cougars answered back with a drive of their own before the end of the quarter to knot the score at 6-all.