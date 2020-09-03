EPPJ football COVID – 19 rules to follow this year

Guidelines have been announced for fans planning to attend Friday night’s home opener for the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack football team.

EPS Athletic Director Michael Becker announced the following guidelines for fans wishing to attend the game. These guidelines will remain in effect until further notice.

They are:

• Masks are encouraged/recommended, but not required.

• Practice social distancing.

• Separate restrooms will be located on east side of field for visiting fans.

• Separate concessions in NE corner of field behind the scoreboard for visiting fans, varsity games only.

• Only one player for captains meetings before the game.

• No handshakes before or after the game.

• Visiting teams will use the east side of the field for seating.

• No fans will be allowed on the field upon conclusion of the game. No lingering around after the games are complete.

• Fans can park in the designated end zone, sit in the stands or stand around the fence. No children will be allowed to play behind the bleachers or on the practice field.