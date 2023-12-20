Elkhorn Valley falls to Wolfpack girls

TILDEN — Wolfpack girls basketball fans know it’s coming, they just don’t know when.

Elgin Public-Pope John improved their record to 6-0 with a 51 to 43 victory over Elkhorn Valley last week.

Fans watch every victory, knowing the Wolfpack will wear down their opponents and pull away. Such was the case again. In three of the four quarters, EPPJ outscored the Falcons to build an eight-point margin of victory. It isn’t always easy, but it almost always happens.

Senior Keyera Eisenhauer had her best game of the season. She poured in 24 points, making three treys, to lead the way. She was the only Wolfpack player to score in double figures.

Senior Brenna Martinsen’s play in the third quarter broke open a close game. She scored six straight points, boosting EPPJ’s lead to 10 points. From there, the closest the Falcons would get would be six points in the fourth quarter.

Ashlynne Charf led the Wolfpack in rebounds with 10. Sara Bode blocked two shots.

J.J. Black led the Falcons with 20 points.