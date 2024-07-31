Elgin Rescue 5K Color Run

Buoyed by the success of the event last year, Elgin Rescue will again ‘color’ the town.

As a fundraiser for a new ambulance, a 5K Color Run will be held Sunday, August 11.

The entry fee will be $20. Registration begins at 3:15 p.m. at Elgin City Park. The run, open to all ages, will begin at 4 p.m. at the park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy all the activities at the park that day.

At 5 p.m., all are invited to have a hot dog, chips and water for a free will donation.

Fireman water fights will be held that day, beginning at 5 p.m. at the park.

For more information, contact rescue members Kari Schindler (402) 380-1147) or Dean Schrage (402-843-5300).