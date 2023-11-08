Elgin FFA students shine on Indy stag

The National FFA Organization announced the 2023 National FFA Agriscience Fair winners for Food Products and Processing Systems on Friday, November 3.

FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz said winners were recognized during the fourth session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Gemma Miller and Dannyka Smidt were selected as national finalists this past August. The top 10 teams in their division were announced during this session. Gemma and Dannyka placed sixth overall.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources. Gemma and Dannyka’s project focused on using cinnamon & lemon oil to preserve fresh-cut strawberries for consumer consumption. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Students compete in one of six categories in the agriscience fair and under one of the six divisions — either individually or in a team.