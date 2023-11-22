Elgin FFA livestock judging team qualifies for state

Several Elgin FFA members participated in the District 10 FFA Livestock Judging Event held earlier this month at Ord.

A Junior Team, consisting of Jayda Chessmore (seventh overall), Grady Drueke (14th overall), Kayton Zwingman (18th overall), and Haley Parks (19th overall) were the 3rd overall team and qualified for the state FFA convention competition in March. There were 197 junior participants and 17 teams.

In the senior division, member Samantha Durre was the fourth overall individual and Jaidyn Schrad was 13th out of 119 competitors.

The girls, along with Callie Heithoff and Chloe Henn were the eighth overall team out of 17 teams.