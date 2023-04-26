Annual Elgin Cleanup Day to be Friday, April 28

Months in the making, now is the time for Elgin residents to begin preparations to haul away unwanted items.

Elgin Cleanup Day will be held this Friday, April 28. Large dumpsters will again be placed on the lot directly north of Elgin Livestock where persons can drive up and unload items they no longer want or need.

The dumpsters are scheduled to be there from 9 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. The company providing the dumpsters will pick them up after 5 p.m. on Friday.

The rules are the same as in previous years:

Items which should not be placed in the dumpsters are tires, gasoline, oil, fertilizer, yard waste, tree branches and old batteries.

It will be the responsibility of the property owner to haul the items to the dumpster.

There will be NO curbside pickup.