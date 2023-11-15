Elgin City Council Proceedings – November 6, 2023 Meeting

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 6, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 119.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.65; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 756.33; The Elgin Review, print, 272.31; Brenda Reikofski, se, 202.50; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 44.44; Assurity Life Insurance, ins, 91.00; Kristin Childers, su, 94.92; Transamerica, ins, 239.00; Antelope County Treasurer, postage, 72.68; Google, se, 12.00; NE U.C. Fund, ins, 45.62; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.30; Prudential, retirement, 531.12; American Funds, retirement, 288.18; US Treasury, tax, 4640.24; Payroll, 2573.43

Transfers: 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2329.08

STREET: ERPPD, se, 931.50; Verizonwireless, su, 75.32; Elgin One Stop, fuel & su, 321.66; Hometown Station, fuel, 262.66; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1000.00; Rutjens Construction Inc, se, 10325.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.62; Payroll, 1825.02

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1088.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.15; Verizonwireless, su, 75.32; NE Health Lab, se, 48.00; NDEE Public Water Operators, licenses, 345.00; Carquest of Neligh, su, 71.69; PowerManager, due, 865.59; US Post Office, postage, 165.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 48.41; Payroll, 3650.03

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 754.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.06; Midwest Laboratories, se, 451.82; Sapp Bros, fuel, 781.46; PowerManager, due, 865.59; US Post Office, postage, 136.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 35.95; Payroll, 1400.69

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 177.02; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.25; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Black Hills Energy, se, 80.93

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6477.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; PowerManager, due, 865.59; US Post Office, postage, 136.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 78.57; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 12.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.62; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 7.82

PARK: ERPPD, se, 151.09; Arbor View Farm, su, 112.00; Nelson Tree Service, se, 13500.00; Central Valley Ag, 383.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.12; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 35.63; Payroll, 424.33

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 61.89; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; The Elgin Review, su, 40.00; Amazon Business, su, 152.05; Modern Marketing, su, 196.34; Dean’s Market, su, 33.36; Barb Bode, fuel, 20.96; Black Hills Energy, se, 43.32; Payroll, 1258.08

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 34.27

RESCUE: Stryker, su, 4809.04; Nick Iburg, misc, 25.00; Peg Hanlin, misc, 25.00; Justin Henn, misc, 25.00; Kurt Hanlin, misc, 25.00; BJ Bode, misc, 25.00; Dawn Meadows, misc, 25.00; Dean Schrage, misc, 25.00; Sue Vanis, misc, 25.00

• Church festival event in the Elgin City Park on Saturday, September 14, 2024

• Resolution 2023-6, a resolution adopting the tri-county hazard mitigation plan update

• Increase the water rate to $25.00 per month plush $2.25 per 1,000 gallons of water used

• Donate $200.00 to Nebraska Rural Water Association for completing the water and sewer rate studies

• Transfer $10,325.00 from sales tax into the street fund for the Pine Street drainage improvement project

• Enter into closed session at 8:09 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 8:21 p.m.

• Quote from Assurity Life Insurance for a 10 year term $50,000.00 life insurance policy for Don Poulsen for $1,963.50 annually

• Building Permits: Grant Beckman, Austin Vietor

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Possibility of creating an alley behind 509 S. 2nd Street

• Review sewer rate study

• Cost estimates for grinding down streets and curbs from Wisnieski Construction

• Salt spreader working but need to begin looking for another before next year

• Audit complete

• Clerk to attend training Monday, November 13

• Letter sent to become a member of the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition

• Water meter replacement expected to begin mid-January

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: November 15, 2023

ZNEZ