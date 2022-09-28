Elgin Church no long affiliated with UM denomination

The Elgin Methodist Church has been a vibrant part of this community since the late 1800’s, originally it was known as The Methodist Episcopal Church. Last Sunday marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter for the church and its congregation.

“Starting October 1st of 2022 it will officially take on the new name of The Elgin Community Christian Church and will not be affiliated with the United Methodist Denomination,” according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the local Church Administrative Council.

“The Methodist Church in Elgin like many other rural churches has been asked to accept the many changes in the denomination, some of which have been no full time ministers and go to more lay leadership or join other area churches in a parish.

“Even being a part of a parish it has been very difficult to attract a full time minister as well as getting the support desired from the Methodist Denomination.” For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.