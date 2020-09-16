Eleanor Hemenway, 89

Funeral service for Eleanor Hemenway age 89 of Neligh, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, with Father Pat Nields, officiating.

Eleanor C. Hemenway was born on December 3, 1930 in Creighton, Nebraska to Henry and Mary (Putjenter) Ebel. She graduated from St. Ludger Catholic School in 1948.

She was united in marriage to Dennis C. Hemenway on June 11, 1951 at St Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton, NE where they settled and started a family. They were married for 50 wonderful years.

In 1968 they purchased a farm just outside of Neligh where she spent the remainder of her life.

She was a teacher, farm wife, loving mom and grandma, bookkeeper and nurturing caregiver.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Karen Bonner of Sioux City, IA, Patricia Wagner of Belden, NE, Georgia Jasper of Monroe, NE, Marilyn Rader (Galen) of Brunswick, NE, Rodney Hemenway of Creighton, NE, Alan Hemenway (Deb) of Elgin, NE, Duane Hemenway of Newman Grove, NE, Beth Damme (Todd) of Neligh, NE, Edward Hemenway (Anne) of Neligh, NE. Sister Pauline Bethune (Cliff) of Randolph, NE, sister-in-law Georgia Ebel of Omaha, NE. 34 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons; Joseph Hemenway and Micheal Hemenway, two son-in-laws Micheal Bonner and Richard (Dick) Jasper, four brothers and two grandchildren.