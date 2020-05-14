EHS Alumni Banquet Cancelled

Elgin High School graduates looking forward to returning home for an alumni reunion this summer will have to wait another year.

Organizer Laurie Waterbury posted on social media last week that the 2020 Alumni Banquet, scheduled to be held Saturday, June 27, has been cancelled.

“In the midst of Covid19, we feel it is best to cancel for this year. Next year (June 26, 2021) we will be celebrating both this year and next year’s honored classes….1950-51, 1960-61, 1970-71, 1980-81, 1990-91, 2000-01, 2010-11, 2020-21 and all other five-year classes and those in-between that would like to celebrate,” she said.

Waterbury is asking EHS alumni for a special favor. “Since we will not be having a banquet, it will be hard to raise the funds needed to give out alumni scholarships to our newest graduating class…the class of 2020. If you see this and would like to make a donation towards a scholarship, please send the donation to EHS Alumni, P.O. Box 22, Elgin, NE 68636.” The scholarship(s) will be given out at the end of June.