Ready. Set. Mad dash — for hundreds of colorful Easter eggs hidden throughout Elgin’s city park.

Weather permitting, it’s a fast-paced glorious event, organized by the Elgin Community Club and sponsored by local businesses who fill plastic eggs with chocolate and other goodies. This year, on March 27th, the littles ones were greeted with eggs dropped on the grass. The bigger hunters found eggs cleverly nestled in nooks and crannies. The egg, likened to the tomb from which Christ arose, was adopted worldwide as a symbol of Christianity. Martin Luther, a Protestant Christian reformer from Germany, is credited with the Easter egg hunt. Since rabbits are known for prolific multiplying, the Easter bunny took honors as early as the 17th century, again in Germany, as the deliverer of eggs and other Eastertide surprises.

Since some give up sweets during the 40 days of Lent, chocolate eggs, especially those Cadbury ones are a treat. Elgin’s own Dean’s Market stocks these to get us in the spirit. Though never my favorite, Peeps, the pastel sugar-coated marshmallows commonly shaped as chickens and bunnies, pop up this time of year as well.

All kinds of fun games have emerged with eggs, such as racing with a chicken egg balanced on a spoon. The Easter Monday White House egg roll is a popular event, not to be confused with the egg roll ordered in Chinese restaurants. While living in the DC area, we always made the trek around the National Mall to savor the splendor of the cherry blossoms in full bloom; regrettably, we never got our sons to the White House for this spring event.

Admittedly, I likely will get egg on my face for not including many sayings related to eggs. So, let me walk on eggs (or eggshells) here and see if you think I’m a rotten egg or a good egg at writing these articles.

What came first, the chicken or the egg? This phrase relates to the dilemma of causality. Since chickens hatch from eggs, but you need the chicken to lay the egg . . . . Actually, scientists who study fossils claim the egg came first. A chicken and egg problem means it is not clear what leads to the other, a tough egg to crack. For example, take Husker football. Do we need players to win, or do we need to win in order to attract better players?

Goose eggs also get attention, as in not killing the one that lays the golden egg. This comes from an Aesop fable where a farm couple owned a goose that laid a golden egg every day. Hoping to find golden innards, the couple killed the goose only to find it looked like every other goose in the gaggle. Moral to the story — when greed makes one destroy something profitable, the result can be devastating.

In order to earn a little extra “egg money” when farm income was miniscule, my Dad was employed picking up cream and eggs from local farmers. For the eggs we sold, my job was to wash eggs to get a penny more a dozen. Every time I crack an egg to make an omelet, I am reminded of the gentleness and concentration needed to complete this job, good training for later life. Dad also taught me not to put all my eggs in one basket, metaphorically speaking, and to always have a nest egg for a rainy day. Though sometimes life can be a tough egg to crack, one must endure the cackling of hens to enjoy an egg or two for breakfast. Life is like that, hard, though filled with rewards. And that ain’t no yolk!

Please don’t be an egghead. Instead, take this time to celebrate spring and appreciate these beautiful blue robin eggs, a sure sign of newness of life.