Earl Lordemann, 65

Earl Lordemann, son of Ray and Lucille (Salber) Lordemann was born May 3, 1958. He was baptized and confirmed and St. John’s Catholic Church Petersburg NE.

He graduated from Pope John Central Catholic High School in Elgin NE.

Earl entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov 14th, 2023.

Earl is proceeded in death by parents, Ray & Lucille Lordemann, brothers, Mark (Farkle) and George.

Survived by sons, Matt (Nina Vialpando) Lordemann and Jake Lordemann; grandchildren, Sophia, Eleanor, Lilah, and George; siblings, Phyllis Camp (Bill), Marie Mack (Ray), Ray Lordemann (Mary), Rose Wiehn (Dennis), Walt Lordemann (Darla), Ann Hawkins (John), Carol Snitily (Ermin), Aggie Mahoney, Rita Peters, Phil Lordemann (Grace), Teresa Brown (Mark); sister-in-law, Bonnie Lordemann; ex-wife, Debbie Lordemann; many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Earl was a handyman and a jack of all trades. Some of his happiest moments were spent making memories with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Gathering around a table for a good meal or playing a game of cards while drinking a “cold one”.