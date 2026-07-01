Donna L. Iburg, 90

Donna L. Iburg of Petersburg, NE, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026 at her home near Petersburg.

A public visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE. Private family services will be held, followed by burial at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

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Donna Lee Iburg, daughter of Harold “Johnny” Tierney and Lavaugne “Lou” (Wheeler) Tierney McKay, was born on October 10, 1935, in Elgin. As a young child, she moved with her family to CA, where they lived until she was nine years old before returning to Elgin. Donna attended Elgin Public School and graduated with the Class of 1954.

On May 25, 1956, Donna was united in marriage to Paul Eugene Iburg in Elgin. Together they made their home on a farm west of Petersburg where they raised their family.

Throughout the years, Donna worked in a variety of jobs, including bartending at the Knotty Pine, working at the Petersburg Locker, Alco in Albion, and helping wrap meat at the Albion Locker.

Donna had a lifelong love of bowling and was a member of bowling leagues in both Albion and Elgin for many years. She was a longtime member of the Petersburg Quilting Club and was a talented quilter who lovingly created countless quilts for family and friends. Donna also enjoyed reading and cherished time spent near the water, whether visiting the Pacific Ocean or making memories with her grandchildren while camping at Calamus Reservoir.

Grateful to cherish her memory are her five children: Tim (Linda) Iburg of Columbus, NE; John (Sherri) Iburg of Elgin; Jerry (Deb) Iburg of Albion; Mark Iburg of Petersburg; and Lori Johnson of Loretto, NE; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Vicki (Duane) Miller of Elgin; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Johnny and Lou Tierney; an infant son; her great-grandson, Axton; her brother, Ron Tierney; and her sister, Melvina (Brian) Mack.