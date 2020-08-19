District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

EPS Gymnasium

August 11, 2020 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Doug Jones, Stan Heithoff, and Todd Heithoff. Absent was Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to excuse Lisa Welding from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Doug Jones motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

ALICAP, Board Expense, $68,511.00; American Solutions for Business, Health Expense, $1,995.00; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $40.00; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $374.50; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $20,000.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $1,205.68, Maintenance, $26.91 CVA, Maintenance, $64.79; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $12.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $18.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $80.38, Instru Expense, $22.92; Eakes, Maintenance, $661.41; ESU #8, Business Expense, $105.00, Instru Expense, $1,375.92; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $243.09; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $276.18; Elgin Public School Activity Fund, EOY Transfer, $75,000.00; Elgin Public School Depreciation Fund, EOY Transfer, $150,000.00; Elgin Public School Lunch Fund, EOY Transfer, $40,000.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $94.50, Business Expense, $256.50; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, Maintenance, $30,000.00; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $25.50; GP Communications, Business Expense, $363.57; Hometown Station, Transportation, $31.51; hand2mind, Health Expense, $152.94; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $75.33; Jerry’s Feed & Supply, Maintenance, $24.34; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $90.00; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $126.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $435.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Instru Expense, $622.70; Midwest Floor Spec, Instru Expense, $590.80; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Owens, Katie, SpEd Expense, $256.50; Plank Road Publishing, Instru Expense, $166.35; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $1,248.00; Reimbursement, $5,694.55; Schindler, Louise, SpEd Expense, $342.00; Scholastic, Instru Expense, $615.99; SchoolMate, Instru Expense, $588.90; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $72.73, SpEd Expense, $200.96; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $146.40; TMS, Business Expense, $48.60; Vanis, Susan, Business Expense, $500.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $91.58; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $380.05; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $185.40

Total Board Bills: $403,538.48

August Payroll: $196,598.87

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $600,137.35

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the upcoming start to school. He also reported that Andrew Childers will be JH wrestling coach this year. Due to the cancellation of the Northern Tier Teachers Meeting cancellation there will be school for PreK-Grade 6 on Sept. 14th.

Supt. Brockhaus updated the board on budget and summer projects.

In action items, Jones motioned and Bode second to approve transfers from the General Fund to the Depreciation Fund ($150,000) Lunch Fund ($40,000) Activity Fund ($75,000) Wolfpack Fund ($5,000) and pay ahead to Gas Company ($20,000) Electrical Company ($30,000). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve Mike Pommer as auditor for 2020-21. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Jones second to approve 2nd reading of NASB recommended policies excluding policy 105.00 Return to School Committee. The policies approved on 1st reading are: 205.08 Board Policy and Temporary Waivers of NDE Rules; 502.02 Non-Resident Students/Option Enrollment; 504.11 Weapons; 504.16 Searches, Seizures, and Arrests; 508.15 Concussion Awareness; 607.10 Classroom Environment; 801.04 Bus Safety Program. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the 1st & 2nd reading of Title IX policy 404.12 and forms and 504.24 and forms. Vote 5-0, motion carried. All employees and board members will be trained on these policies.

Jones motioned and Bode second to approve emergency Covid 19 leave supplementation whereby 1/3 accumulated sick day can used when caring for a Covid 19 patient that is an immediate family member. Vote 5-0, motion carried. This would allow a person to supplement the 2/3 pay with 1/3 of sick leave from what you have built up.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Jones second to pay ahead ½ of the bus barn expense ($46,614.50), the cost of the gym roof repair ($40,940), 3rd Grade classroom window replacement costs ($7,962), crow’s nest materials cost ($12,834.00), new entry door on old crow’s nest ($442), cement work around campus ($1,000), and fire communication system ($4,969,65). Vote Bode abstain, Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, and Doug Jones vote yes. Motion carried.

Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the purchase of 2020 Dodge pickup from Jonny Dodge for $31,340. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Stan Heithoff second to offer on sealed bids the current 2006 pickup when new one arrives. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Bode second to approve post and cables around track. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve paying an additional JH volleyball coach for this year. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the timing of board goals work sessions. These will be finalized in June starting next year. The policy committee will meet to review the new board policies.

Jones motioned, Stan Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

The Budget Hearing followed by the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request will be September 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. The regular meeting will follow.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

